The Melbourne Performance Centre Audi pair made a steady start to the race, Brown patiently sitting in third across the first stint behind Jayden Ojeda and Brenton Leitch.

Schumacher then took over the lead during the stops thanks to the entry not having any additional compensation time.

Once in front there was no stopping Schumacher who cruised to a 8s victory over the Leitch/Tim Miles and the Triple Eight Mercedes of Declan Fraser/Peter Hackett.

There was a nervous moment pre-race for the pole-sitting Tigani Mercedes after Ojeda identified a cracked brake rotor on the lap to grid.

That meant repairs on the grid itself in the minutes before the one-hour race got underway.

When the race got started Ojeda was able to hold the lead in the repaired Mercedes, although came under immediate pressure from a fast-starting Leitch.

The Kiwi charged into second from sixth on the grid on the first lap and was initially able to close right up on Ojeda.

By the quarter-hour mark Ojeda had steadied at the front, his lead consistently between one and two seconds.

At that point it was a three-horse race out front, with Brown closing up on Leitch in an Audi two-three – and holding the advantage of no additional compensation time for his stop.

The same went for the T8 Mercedes, Fraser sitting around 10 seconds behind Ojeda ahead of the stops without carrying any additional stop time.

The leaders all piled into the pits with a little under 25 minutes to go with the Ojeda/Paul Lucchitti facing an additional 10 seconds and Leitch/Miles an additional five seconds.

That meant Schumacher resumed in the Brown Audi with the race lead, sitting five seconds ahead of Miles and more than 10 clear of Lucchitti, who found himself under pressure from Hackett in the #888 and Liam Talbot in the #1 Arise Ferrari.

With 14 minutes to go the pressure proved too much for Lucchitti, who surrendered third place to Hackett.

The leaders were too far down the road, though, Schumacher controlling his stint to comfortably win the race from Miles and Hackett, and take over the championship lead.

“Yeah it was cool, Brad did an awesome job,” said Brown. “I actually lost a spot but he clawed that back in the pits and we were able to come home in first.

“The Shaw and Partners car has been quick all weekend. Unfortunately with what happened yesterday we didn't get to show that, but it's great to get back out there and get a win today.”

Talbot/Chaz Mostert came home fourth ahead of Lucchitti and Elliott Schutte/Jaxon Evans in the second Arise Ferrari.

Paul Stokell/Renee Gracie finished seventh, despite Stokell copping a 15-second time penalty for spinning Saturday race winner Mark Rosser at turn 3.

That capped off a tough race for Rosser and Alex Peroni, Rosser having already had an off track excursion as they limped home in 16th and last.

There was a thrilling end to the Am class, with Garth Walden (Mercedes) hunting down Ash Samadi (Audi) with just a few minutes to go.

The Trophy honours went to Aston Martin pair Dean Currie and Valentino Astuti.