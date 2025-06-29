Under darkening skies at Queensland Raceway Buckley was resilient in maintaining the lead with a deflating tyre as she was challenged by Diesel Thomas (Ford Mustang) in the concluding stages of the fourth and final race. They finished 0.23 seconds apart after the gap had been more than 2.0s when Thomas grabbed second off Hughes (Camaro).

Hughes was struggling in the second half of the race. He was second early, was passed by Thomas and then his brother Josh Thomas. The latter’s early result was subject to a penalty, but an appeal had been lodged, and he started from his finishing position.

Hughes ultimately finished fifth as he was overtaken by a barn-storming Ben Gomersall (Mustang) who started rear of field. Ayrton Hobson and Lachlan Evennett were next in their Mustangs ahead of Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger), Tyler Cheney (Camaro) and Josh Webster (Mustang).

James Simpson (Challenger) finished just out of the 10 ahead of Graham Cheney (Camaro), Colby Cowham (Challenger), Danny Reidy (Camaro) and Des Collier who was driving Josh Thomas’ usual mount. Mainly punctures and damage saw seven non-finishers.

Buckley backed up her historic pole effort with an all-the-way Race 3 victory. She had to endure three rolling starts due to a couple of safety car restarts.

Buckley won ahead of her teammate and points leader Hughes who held off Josh Thomas in the Mustang chassis of Trans Am Series leader Todd Hazelwood. His brother Diesel was next ahead of New Zealander Hodson in the Ash Javis-run Mustang.

Hughes qualified third behind Gomersall but managed to squeeze into second at the first corner. Gomersall had Tom Davies (Nathan Herne-run Camaro) on the outside and side-by-side contact bumped him to seventh.

In the background, Webster who started 12th went off at Turn 1 which brought out the first safety car. After the resumption Gomersall was in trouble tyre-wise and lost places. He dropped further when he speared off out of Turn 6 after contact with Cheney.

On Lap 10, Brad Gartner who started at the rear after a three-grid spot penalty, spun his Camaro off at Turn 6. That brought out the second safety car and a two-lap sprint to the flag.

Hobson who had been ahead of the Thomas brothers, was relegated by both before the finish. Hayden Jume (Mustang) started 10th and finished sixth ahead of Mark Crutcher (Mustang) who stormed through from 17th. Then followed Lachlan Evennett (Mustang) and Thomas.

Round five of the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series powered by Maritimo will also be at Queensland Raceway, as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series on August 15-17.