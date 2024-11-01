On the weekend before the final round of Monochrome GT4 Australia at the Bathurst International, Burcher will be in Munich at BMW’s M headquarters where a full program awaits.

“There will be a series of testing in multiple different areas taking place over the two days,” explained Burcher.

“I’m ready to sink my teeth into the opportunity, be a sponge and take everything in and make the most of the opportunity.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have an awesome group of sponsors and family behind me, but for my personal development it’s super cool to be invited over to Munich with BMW.”

Burcher made his Monochrome GT4 Australia debut at the Phillip Island GT Festival event alongside fellow Orange resident Tim Leahey. At the wheel of the Central West Prestige BMW M4 GT4 G82, they had two convincing victories.

On his return from overseas, the duo will set their sights on Mount Panorama where the latest generation GT4-specification BMW debuted with victory last year with Leahey at the wheel.

It has been a breakthrough season for Burcher, he has already secured the Super3 title combined with his efforts in Monochrome GT4 Australia.

“Tim invited me to come have a crack at Phillip Island with him in the Monochrome GT4 Australia races and that obviously went well.

“Tim has been a part of my racing since go karts when I was 10-11 years old, so to get the opportunity to race with him was pretty cool.

“After Phillip Island there was some contact with BMW about the opportunity and I couldn’t have said yes fast enough.

“Anytime these opportunities arise it is surreal, let alone with BMW who have achieved success in so many categories over the years.”

The final round of Monochrome GT4 Australia is at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst International on November 8-10.