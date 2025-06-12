Cadillac Hertz Team Jota’s Alex Lynn is the overnight provisional polesitter for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after going fastest in Wednesday evening’s qualifying session.

In the Hypercar class it was all about making it into the top 15 to secure a spot in tomorrow’s Hyperpole session, the fight for pole. What qualifying this evening did determine was grid positions 16 through 21, and there were certainly some surprise eliminations.

In Hypercar Lynn ended the 30-minute session on top with a time of 3m 22.847s, over a second faster than last year’s pole time.

Dries Vanthoor in the #15 Team WRT BMW was just 0.04s slower, with the #51 Ferrari of Antonio Giovinazzi third. Porsche Penske made it four brands in the top four, Frenchman Kevin Estre was fourth in the 963 Porsche he shares with Aussie Campbell.

At the other end of the leaderboard, the most notable absentee from Hyperpole was the #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing car driven by Nyck de Vries.

De Vries qualified in 17th position; the Dutch driver was just inside the bubble until the final two minutes of the session when he was knocked out by the Aston Martin of Marco Sorensen.

Sorensen himself was pushed out right at the death by the third Porsche Penske 963, driven by ex-F1 driver Felipe Nasr.

The Peugeots drivers lacked one-lap pace in qualifying. Stoffel Vandoorne was the best of the pair, 2.39s off the pace qualifying 18th, teammate Jean-Eric Vergne was one place behind.

Neel Jani in the privately run Proton Competition Porsche 963 qualified in 20th, while the other Aston Martin, the #007, will bring up the rear of the 21-car grid.

While in Hypercars it was all about making the top 15, the top 12 in both the LMP2 cars and LMGT3 was the Hyperpole cut off.

LMGT3 qualifying proved tough for a majority of the Australians, with only one of the four making it through to tomorrow’s Hyperpole session.

Aussie Martin Berry in the #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes made it, he snuck through in 11th position, however his teammates did not fare so well.

After Stephen Grove’s sizable shunt in practice 1, he, Brenton Grove and Luca Stolz missed qualifying and are still making repairs ahead of Practice 2 tonight.

The car will start on the back row with the sister #60 Iron Lynx car, Andrew Gilbert came to a halt out of the Dunlop Chicane and caused a mid-session red flag.

The other Australian Yasser Shahin also missed out on a Hyperpole slot, he qualified The Bend Team WRT BMW in 16th position.

Shahin’s teammate Ahmad Al Harthy topped the session, 2.2s up the road in his M4.

The #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin was second and the #92 Manthey Porsche third.

Incredibly all nine GT3 brands made Hyperpole, BMW, Aston Martin, Porsche, Lexus, Corvette, Ford, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.

Louis Deletraz was fastest in LMP2, only 2.1s separated the crucial top 12.

Most notably former Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andre Lotterer missed out qualifying 14th in the #18 IDEC Sport car.

Ahead will start the #11 Proton Competition and behind him the #9 Iron Lynx, #34 Inter Europol Competition machine (which picked up a mid-session puncture) and the #24 Nielsen Racing Car.

The next session is Practice 2, the first night-time running for competitors, it commences at 6.00am AEST (Thursday).