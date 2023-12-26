The Australian was named Rookie of the Year by the FIA after scoring 97 points and victory in the Qatar Sprint in the season just gone.

It was a year characterised by a gradual approach to every weekend, building up slowly before delivering when it mattered.

“I’ve been so impressed with Oscar Piastri – just the very basic stuff,” said Collins when asked by Speedcafe for a recent episode of the KTM Summer Grill.

“Even just speaking to him in the paddock, you know, very calm, very head screwed on, very focused on what he needs to do, not getting distracted with any of the things that come along with being in F1.”

Now a broadcaster and pundit, Collins worked as an F1 strategist with Aston Martin, formerly Force India, and spent the early part of her career with McLaren.

It’s seen he work with the likes of Jenson Button and, during her time at Force India, Sergio Perez, among others.

“He knew that when he went in this year, the results were going to stand on track, and that’s what he needed to focus on,” Collins opined of Piastri’s 2023.

“There was a lot of hype about Oscar because of how the signing went last year, and everyone was worried, you know, to go up against [Lando] Norris [who] is obviously doing well in that car.

“It was a big task and I think Oscar has really stood up to the question marks there and he’s out-performed, definitely, what I expected in qualifying and then Sprint races.”

There were several moments during the 2023 season that proved season-defining.

Chief among those was the delivery of the updated McLaren, which Norris received for the Austrian Grand Prix, a week before Piastri.

Once the Melburnian received his new car at the British Grand Prix, he only missed out on a maiden podium after a Safety Car fell in favour of Lewis Hamilton.

There were strong showings in Hungary and the Sprint in Belgium to follow before the Japanese Grand Prix at the fearsome Suzuka circuit, where he qualified a stunning second and finished a similarly impressive third.

Piastri’s reaction to his performance that weekend, however, was telling.

“I interviewed him in Japan, I think it was,” Collins recounted.

“And in Japan he came out and said the only thing he needs to work on is race pace.

“He was very honest with that interview, which I was quite surprised by, but that is it. When you look at the races he’s had through the year, Norris has beaten him in that long-run race pace, how he’s holding onto the tyres through the stint.

“But the fact that Oscar, very early in the year, was fit to identify that and is working on that, he can spend the winter going through the races where Norris beat him and what he can do to improve his driving, and what he can learn from Norris’ driving.

“I have no doubt that next year, he’ll be even stronger again.

“He’s really asking questions of the team because he’s really standing up to Norris I think a lot more than others did.”

The relationship between Norris and Piastri has been harmonious to date, though the pair have not been racing for top tier results so much as helping McLaren climb the constructors’ championship table.

How that changes as Piastri continues his development, and assuming the team’s trajectory remains the same in 2024, will be fascinating.

“They’ve obviously got on pretty well this year, and if Piastri starts to really push Norris next year, does that start the rivalry?” Collins quizzed.

“But really good early signs from [Piastri], you know.

“Fantastic first year and if he can just keep up on that work ethic, every sign that he will, I think he’s going to really challenge Norris next year and if the McLaren’s better, then you’re going to see a few more podiums, hopefully, for him.”