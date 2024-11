The lap was by far the quickest at the 2024 edition of Challenge Bathurst, which marked the final event of 2024 at the famed Mount Panorama.

The Wolf Mistral is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Peugeot engine.

Patterson’s lap was the second quickest in Challenge Bathurst history after Christopher Mies’ unrestricted Audi R8 LMS GT3 set a 1:59.291s in 2018.