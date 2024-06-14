Teams were recently notified that lighter skid blocks for the side skirts were available for the Mustangs.

That is thought to be an outcome from the Centre of Gravity testing which took place after the Albert Park round earlier this year.

Supercars confirmed to Speedcafe that the changes were available to Ford teams for this weekend's hit-out at Hidden Valley.

The lightened parts go hand-in-hand with a slightly lighter bonnet that's been available to the Ford teams for some time as Supercars looks to make a small adjustment to both CoG and overall weight.

CoG has been one of the few pillars of parity not to be thrust into the limelight since the introduction of Gen3 last season.

Aero was a major talking point all of last year, however appears to now be sorted thanks to an off-season wind tunnel testing programme in the US.

Engine performance was another issue last year, with the long-mooted transient dyno testing expected to take place back in the US ahead of the endurance races.

Even with a slight question mark remaining over the engines the Fords have proven competitive this year, highlighted by Mustang sweeping the recent Perth SuperSprint.