Amos’ fastest run at the 29th event on the closed street 1.0-kilometre course in the township, was 40.162 seconds. The time was 2.5s faster than second placed Warwick Hutchinson in his OMS 28 RPV03, powered by a rotary turbo.

On a fresher set of used tyres, Amos set the time on his first Sunday run. He was looking to go quicker on his second until he went onto the grass out of one of the 90 degree corners. He wasn’t far off in the third attempt, nor in the new Top 10 Shootout.

Hutchinson maintained his second place over the course of his five runs while the battle for the final outright podium spot was far tighter.

Ross Mackay in his Macspec 24 had third after the fourth run over Brett Bull (BBM/Kawasaki Turbo) who went faster on the fifth round. But in the shootout Mackay undercut him to snare the final spot on the outright podium. Bull’s Shootout run started well until the car snapped a half shaft.

In fifth place was Reid Hinton (Stohr F1000) ahead of Steven Woodbridge (Dallara F307/7), Neil Lewis (Fly 1) and Luke Weiks (Empire 1).

Mark Crespan was ninth overall in his Ford Cobra RMC ahead of Matt Read (Roadster MTR1) and Roger Garcia in his McLaren 540C, and Ed McCane (OMS CF04) the only other to get under a 50s time.

They were the quickest of the near 250 that competed across the two days where crowd numbers exceeded 7000 on Saturday and 5000 on Sunday. In all, there were 57 classes that covered a range of cars from as early as Brian Chisholm’s 1924 Amilcar C4 to the Stephen Foss 2024 Porsche Cayman and everything in between.

The patrons were able to take in the country show-like atmosphere that included continual on-track action, meets with the VIP guests Dick Johnson, Charlie O’Brien, Warwick Brown, Kevin Bartlett and Bruce Allison, the Motorsport Alley classic car display, and Vintage Van Village.

Next year will be the 30th Anniversary of the event, established to celebrate the 1949 Australian Grand Prix that was held just north of Leyburn on Macquarie Drive. Then 30,000 spectators on September 18, witnessed John Crouch and his Delahaye race to an historic victory.