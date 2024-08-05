Johnson, a five-time Australian Touring Car Champion and three-time Bathurst 1000 winner, will personally welcome the winner of this year's raffle and their guest at the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage in pit lane as part of a suite of activities which will be experienced by the pair.

PIRTEK has teamed up again with the sports' biggest stakeholders to create the fourth annual ultimate Repco Bathurst 1000 experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as SUPER VIP guests at the Great Race.

Fans can buy their AUD $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent's Hospital.

“I think the initiative of the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize by PIRTEK is something that cannot be overstated,” said Johnson.

“Apart from driving one of the actual cars, there is basically nothing else a fan could experience over a Repco Bathurst 1000 weekend.

“When I first saw the prize list, I thought each item was an individual prize.

“I didn't realise that every item was experienced by the one winner and their guest.

“I have been fortunate enough to experience a few things on that list over the years, but not all of them and certainly not on the same weekend.

“It really is the Ultimate Bathurst prize and DJR and Shell V-Power Racing are more than happy to be partnering with our good friends at PIRTEK for the fourth consecutive year to help make it happen.

“All three previous winners and their guests have all had a hell of a time and enjoyed a bit of a meet and greet and tour around the garage.

“The great thing is that the prize is being raffled and not auctioned and that gives everyone with 20 bucks the chance to have the experience of a lifetime.

“If they are not fortunate enough to win, then they have the knowledge that all the funds from the raffle go to the amazing Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Unit at St Vincent's Hospital.”

As well as the Dick Johnson meet and greet, first prize in the raffle includes return flights for two from the winner's nearest Australian capital city, four nights' accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in PIRTEK Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

The winner and guest will also do a lap of Mt Panorama in the Supercars Porsche Taycan safety car, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the race director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a PIRTEK Merchandise pack.

And if that's not enough they will also have a personally-escorted spectators' tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter before waving the green flag to start the race!

The Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize raffle has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two course car rides and two grid walks at any 2025 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be announced on Monday 16th September 2024 at Pirtek's Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of PIRTEK.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, MS and Parkinson's disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

First Prize

Return trip for two to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner's nearest Australian capital city

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter's flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Visit to PIRTEK Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the Mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to race control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2025 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Purchase your tickets at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.