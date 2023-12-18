The 2024 edition of Race Tasmania, supported by Motorsport Tasmania and Events Tasmania, will take place on March 15-17. The discounted tickets will be available until January 15, with tickets then available at full price in the lead up to the event.

Headlining the program will be the Australian Racing Group’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and Trans Am. It will be the second round of the 2024 season for both. A new addition over previous years, will be the Precision National Sports Sedans which will start their season on the Apple Isle for the first time in the series’ history. Also competing and filling the weekend as supports, will be local categories.

“Race Tasmania has become one of the major events on the SpeedSeries calendar, and 2024 is going to be spectacular,” said ARG’s Barry Rogers.

“We focus on providing great entertainment for fans with non-stop track action. Categories such as the incredibly nimble and exciting TCR cars, the V8-powered Trans Am muscle cars that constantly race door to door, and for the first time in decades the noisy, tough and incredibly fast Sports Sedans. All supported by your local heroes as well.

“Bring your family along and enjoy one of the best value days on the Australian Motorsport calendar.”

In 2023 the event attracted a crowd of 11,676 across the three days. Bailey Sweeny was the round winner in TCR Australia last year while James Moffat took the honours in the Trans Am and went on to win the title.

An adult three-day weekend pass is priced at $45 during the pre-sale, with two-day tickets at $30, and single day tickets available for $25. Park ‘n’ View will return for Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at https://www.universe.com/events/race-tasmania-2024-tickets-SPVTR2