The young gun who has raced in Formula Fords as well this year, pulled a stunning 1:08.758 second flyer to edged out another young gun in The Racing Academy’s Blake Tracey.

The lead-up qualifying session was shortened by a couple of minutes when the Tommy Smith Ford Mustang had a fuel fire in the pits, Nathan Herne (Mustang) set the pace at the start as he and Tracey put in bankers while many of the front runners pitted.

When they did string their fast times, it was points leader Todd Hazelwood (Mustang) who was quickest with a 1:08.908. Evennett (Mustang) finished the session second in front of James Golding (Mustang), Herne, Tracey (Mustang) and Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro).

Then came Mustang drivers Jordan Cox and James Moffat who lost a couple of times due to track limits were the next three as Adam Garwood and Tom Davies in Mustangs completed the top 10.

Davies went out first in the twilight Top 10 Shootout and improved one spot immediately as Garwood was 0.02 seconds slower. Moffat went quicker for provisional fastest while Cox was a tenth slower. Tracey followed and he went to the top with the fastest time of the day to that point.

Herne followed and he split Tracey and Moffat. Golding looked like he might jump them all with fastest in the first sector but the end time left him second. Then Evennett who wasn’t fastest in the first sector bounded to the top. That left just Hazelwood, but he came in fifth.

Outside the 10 were Jack Smith (Mustang), Chase Hoy (Camaro), Cameron Laws (Mustang), Alice Buckley (Camaro), Josh Thomas (Mustang), Ben Bargwanna (Mustang), John Holinger (Mustang), Domain Ramsey (Camaro) and Tommy Smith.

Round 6 as part of the Mallala Homecoming, continues Saturday with three races at 1:15, 4:20 and 7:20 pm ACDT. The action will be livestreamed on the Mallala Motorsport Park Facebook page with free-to-air coverage on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand from 1:00 to 5:00 pm AEDT and continuing with Kayo.