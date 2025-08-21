Lawson’s 2025 campaign began with high expectations after being promoted to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull, but after just two races he was demoted to sister team Racing Bulls.

Lawson put on a brave face in the wake of his demotion while Red Bull and Racing Bulls downplayed what, if any, mental impact it had had on the Kiwi.

However, Permane admitted the rookie struggled when he first returned to the Faenza-based outfit.

“Two races at Red Bull, obviously, were very tough for him,” said Permane.

“He won’t thank me for saying this, but he definitely was a bit downbeat.

“He didn’t have a spring in his step, and we’ve done what we can to help him there.

“To jump in our car straight away without having tested it was, of course, not easy.”

Despite the difficult transition into the unfamiliar VCARB 02, Permane insisted Lawson responded in the right way.

“He’s done a great job, honestly,” he said. “He’s up against Isack [Hadjar], who has been outstanding this year.

“[The] first race for him was Japan and Isack was absolutely flying there. So, it’s a tough introduction for him, but we’ve made some changes.

“He’s worked hard. Him and his engineering team have worked really, really hard.”

That persistence began to pay off in Austria, where Lawson scored a career-best sixth place — a result Permane described as a turning point.

“We had a bit of a breakthrough in Austria,” he said.

“We had a new front suspension for [Lawson], which they developed through the simulator, and he really liked it.

“[He] was really enthusiastic about it, and it worked there.

“We saw in Spa again, he’s performing – you could see after that race. Monaco was a decent race for him, but Austria, he had a spring back in his step.”

Since then, Lawson has scored points in three of the last four races, lifting him to 15th in the championship on 20 points.

Reflecting on his progress last month, the 23-year-old acknowledged Austria was encouraging, but stressed he still expects more.

“I think recently, performance-wise, it’s been our strongest [phase],” Lawson said.

“The car’s been fast, and I’ve also been probably at a level that I wasn’t quite at before that.

“I would say there hasn’t been enough points scored, for sure. Austria was great, but it’s not enough.

“We need to be doing stuff like that as much as we can. I think the consistency is what’s been tough.”

That consistency is also the target Lawson has set himself for the remainder of the season.

“Scoring more points, honestly,” he said. “There’s no exact position we’re targeting. In our position, it’s just being in the points consistently – that’s what really has been lacking. So having consistent point finishes is the target.”