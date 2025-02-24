Set to be driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, it marks the 22nd F1 car of Alonso’s career and third with the Silverstone-based team.

Aston Martin opted for a digital release of the AMR25 which carried the livery unveiled by the team at the F1 75 Live event in London last week.

It revealed some clear changes from last year’s design, most notably with reworked sidepods.

According to the team, the front wing has also received heavy attention and is described as “a significant evolution of the front wing the team introduced towards the end of last year.”

The intent of that specific change is to improve low-speed downforce and the balance of the car and afford drivers greater stability through all cornering phases.

“We learnt a lot in 2024 and the team have been using that as a driving force as we head into this season with the AMR25,” Alonso said of the new car.

“The competition is going to be very tight in this last year of the current regulations, but I know the team have been working hard at the AMRTC to make sure we are ready.

“I’m excited to get back on track; I am ready to help this team get stronger and continue this journey with Aston Martin Aramco.”

Aston Martin has undergone a management shuffle heading into 2025, with Andy Cowell taking over as team principal from Mike Krack.

“I’m excited to get this season started and see the AMR25 hit the track tomorrow in Bahrain,” he said.

“It’s the culmination of tremendous hard work and dedication at the AMR Technology Campus.

“We are all inspired by the DNA of Aston Martin and we have a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track.

“For this year’s car we’ve really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season,” he added.

“We’ve focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we’ve pushed hard to make it more benign.

“We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won’t be easy.

“Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026.”

Aston Martin has been identified by some as a dark horse for the coming campaign.

While the top four—McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes—are expected to dominate the year, the chasing pack is equally expected to have closed the gap.

Aston Martin has led the midfield group in recent years and, as it now begins to reap the benefits of the investments made in facilities and staff, is well positioned to make a step forward – with more to come as design guru Adrian Newey joins the team in the coming weeks.

The car also marks Aston Martin’s last with Mercedes as its engine partner, with a switch to factory Honda units coming for 2026.