Newey will join Aston Martin in early 2025 following the conclusion of his current contract with Red Bull.

The design legend had been heavily linked with a move to the Silverstone-based operation for some time and is understood will early AUD $39.12 million annually.

Aston Martin won out in the battle for his services over Ferrari which had hoped to attract him alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Instead, he arrives at the team which entered F1 as Jordan in 1991 but has been transformed under its current ownership, headed by billionaire Lawrence Stroll – father of Lance.

It will also see him work with Fernando Alonso for the first time in his career.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team,” Newey said.

“I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.

“Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team.

“He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport.

“His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

“Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that.”

More on Adrian Newey and Aston Martin

👉 Aston Martin to confirm Adrian Newey arrival next week

👉 Reports Adrian Newey has rejected Ferrari offer

👉 Stroll locked in for ‘2025 and beyond’ at Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of the squad, added: “This is huge news.

“Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

“It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.

“As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen.

“Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met.

“When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve.

“We mean business – and so does he.

“Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One story.”

Newey has stepped back from working directly with Red Bull Racing on its Formula 1 project, though has remained active on the RB17 hypercar project he has headed.

He will formally start his new role with Aston Martin on March 1 as the squads ‘managing technical partner’.

The timing of the 65-year-old’s arrival will afford him comparatively little opportunity to influence the squad’s 2025 design, but be a significant factor in the development of its 2026 machine as new regulations come into force.