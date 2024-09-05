Adrian Newey is expected to be announced at Aston Martin early next week.

The F1 design legend parted ways with Red Bull Racing earlier this year, sparking a fight for his services.

Ferrari and Aston Martin emerged as favourites, with the former understood to have withdrawn from the race.

A media conference at Aston Martin scheduled for next Tuesday is expected to confirm the 65-year-old’s arrival at the organisation.

It’s believed a clause in Newey’s Red Bull contract prohibits him from signing any new deal until September 6 (Friday).

It’s thought Newey’s contract is worth in excess £20 million (AUD $39.12 million) per year.

However, it’s not expected that he’ll start in his role until well into next year.

In Newey’s departure from Red Bull Racing, it was stated that he would remain as chief technical officer until the first quarter of 2025.

He is already on gardening leave of sorts from the F1 operation though has continued working on the RB17 hypercar project.

Aston Martin has been investing heavily into growing the team since being acquired by a consortium headed by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, father of Lance.

That has seen an expansive new factory constructed at its Silverstone base, replacing the facility that house the team when it first entered F1 under the Jordan guide in 1991.

It has also constructed a new wind tunnel and recruited heavily, including the likes of Red Bull’s aero boss Dan Fallows to head its technical department.

The arrival of Newey is the latest development as the operation looks to transform itself from a midfield team to a front-runner.

Newey has form in improving the fortunes of teams, having helped Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull Racing to world titles during his tenure with them.

He joined Red Bull in 2006, at which point it was building itself out of what remained of the underfunded Jaguar F1 team.

By 2009, he’d helped transform it into a race winning operation, securing the squad’s first title with Sebastian Vettel the following year.