Newey has been hot property since it was announced in May that he leave will Red Bull Racing, ending a near two-decade relationship with the team.

The design guru has been responsible for every one of the squad's 120 race wins along with 13 world championships (seven drivers', six constructors').

He's also had success at Williams and McLaren, where he delivered titles for both teams in the 1990s.

The 65-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Ferrari with suggestions he'd been house-hunting around Maranello.

The Scuderia has tried to secure his services on multiple occasions without success.

It looks to have struck out again on this occasion, with Auto Sprint claiming he'll instead join Aston Martin.

The Italian publication claims the new deal will be announced in September owing to obligations in Newey's existing Red Bull Racing contract.

It claims a four-year deal worth $100 million has been agreed.

Aston Martin has been one of the front runners for Newey's services since he hit the market with rumours of his arrival gathering steam for some time.

A relationship with the brand already exists, given he penned the Aston Martin Valkyrie, which the British marque will campaign in the World Endurance Championship from 2025.

Ironically, that project stemmed partly out of Red Bull's efforts to keep Newey onboard.

For the moment, the Brit remains part of Red Bull Racing though his time is focused on the RB17 road car project, which is nearing completion.

He will not be available to start work for his new employer until early 2025.

That would give him little opportunity to have significant impact into Aston Martin's season next year, though he would be in place in time to play a crucial role in developing its 2026 car.

New regulations for 2026, including the use of moveable wings, offer a strong opportunity for teams to make significant performance jumps.