It was annoucned in May that Newey will formally depart Red Bull in the first quarter of next year, ending a near two-decade relationship with the Austrian company.

His future beyond that has been the subject of intense speculation with the Brit linked with almost every team on the grid.

Ferrari was long thought to be favourite, though Aston Martin has also previously attempted to lure the 65-year-old.

Efforts earlier this year from Lawrence Stroll were rebuffed though it's now been reported that Newey recently visited the squad's Silverstone headquarters.

It's claimed the visit happened in secret, with staff asked to leave the facility to prevent the news leaking.

However, sources have suggested to Speedcafe that Newey has visited other teams too.

Newey is currently on gardening leave from his F1 duties with Red Bull Racing though remains engaged with the RB17 hypercar project.

Aston Martin has announced plans to enter the World Endurance Championship with the Valkyrie hypercar, which was designed by Newey when the Aston Martin road car operation had a relationship with Red Bull.

The F1 operation is on an upward trajectory following the investment of a new consortium of owners, headed by Lawrence Stroll.

They've overseen the construction of an impressive new factory and inked a factory supply of Honda power units ahead of the 2026 regulation change.

It has also been recruiting heavily for several years, with the headcount at the organisation doubling in quick time.

That gives credence to suggestions the operation may be able to attract Newey, with claims discussions have progressed to a point that a contract has been drawn up.

Aston Martin failed to deny the speculation, telling PlanetF1: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll's vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don't have anything to announce.”

Fernando Alonso was similarly coy when he fronted the media on Thursday in Spain.

“I read the rumours, I read the news,” he admitted.

“But it's coming from the same source and the same websites of one week ago he was in Ferrari and it was announcement at 12 o'clock, before the Canada race.

“Rumours are rumours.”