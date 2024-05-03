Newey will depart Red Bull Racing in early 2025, though his destination has yet to be confirmed.

By the time he is released, the 65-year-old will have been part of the Red Bull organisation for more than 19 years.

It's a relationship that has netted well over 100 race wins and, so far, 13 world championships.

Michael has experience going toe-to-toe with Newey.

The Australian began his career with Lotus in 1993 before switching to Jordan the following year.

He joined Williams in 1999 where he was named technical director in 2004, whereafter he became sporting director at McLaren in 2011 before returning to Australia at the end of 2014.

“Adrian's reputation speaks for itself,” Michael told Speedcafe.

“With every team he has worked for, he's achieved great success. There's no one like him.”

Newey first won in F1 with Williams in the early 1990s before enjoying success with Mika Hakkinen at McLaren.

All told, he has had a hand in well over 200 grand prix wins and 25 world championships.

“He's consistently won over many decades, teams and drivers. And wherever he goes next will be no different,” Michael noted.

“Plus with Eddie Jordan managing his exit and next steps, he's in capable hands of a master deal maker.”

Michael played a key role in netting Jordan his first F1 win at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix, where he issued instructions to Ralf Schumacher to remain behind team leader Damon Hill.

Jordan was named by Newey as a “close friend and manager” in the statement announcing his Red Bull departure.

The Irishman has suggested that the design legend could simply retire from the sport, despite strong speculation linking him to Ferrari.

“I think he's done 18 years but he's been employed pretty much full on flat out with masses and masses of pressure starting at late in house and then obviously, the Williams things and then going on to McLaren, and then being with you at Red Bull,” Jordan told David Coulthard on the Formula for Success podcast.

“He's been in Red Bull under constant pressure. He started off that team, with you, a very lowly seventh or eighth in the championship.

“So if he's going to take time out and just cruise for a while, then everyone would understand that.

“I think that's probably more likely to see, rather than diving into any other possible employment.

“I doubt very much if Adrian has spoken to anybody in that regard,” he added.

“Things have slightly changed, he's got a bit older, and the various things is that, this is a great team, he's had great drivers there, he's got great personnel there, and he sees that he probably should and would look to the future about a change of life.”