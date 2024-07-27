Piastri ended the day's running second fastest, two-tenths shy of his team-mate, but pleased with his progress.

The Australian was also second fastest in Free Practice 1, improving by 1.5 seconds in the latter session, as he banked a combined total of 45 laps – more than a full race distance.

“Strong day, definitely,” he said.

“FP1 we looked reasonably quick. FP2 I think we got stronger. I feel like we're in a good place.

“It's been a very smooth day and we've gone through everything we wanted to and learned as much as we could, so feeling good.

“The weather's probably going to mean that's useless tomorrow, but no, really, really strong first day.”

Friday's running around Spa-Francorchamps was dry, though there was a threat of rain in the second session.

That is set to ramp up heading into Saturday with a 40 percent change of rain increasing to nearly 80 percent by the time qualifying begins at 16:00 local time.

Complicating matters further is that the forecast for Sunday is for a dry race.

Following its Friday efforts, McLaren heads towards the grand prix as favourites to start from pole.

While Max Verstappen remains a threat, a grid penalty for the Dutchman will relegate him to 11th at best for the start of the race.

“It's better than if he were starting at the front,” Piastri noted of the Red Bull driver's penalty.

“I don't think you can count him out. It's a track they've been very quick at in the last couple of years.

“They look quick this weekend again, so I'm expecting him to make progress through the field.

“But having a little bit of a head start, hopefully, will definitely help.”

Final practice in Belgium begins on Saturday at 12:30 local time (20:30 AEST) ahead of qualifying at 16:00 (midnight AEST).