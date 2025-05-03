The governing body has taken a stricter stance against misconduct and swearing, highlighted by the inclusion of the all-new Appendix B in the International Sporting Code (ISC).

Heavy fines, escalating to lengthy bans are recommended for those who breach specific Articles listed in the ISC – a crucial document that underpins motor racing globally.

That stance has been met with resistance from the drivers, while also creating a number of unwanted outcomes.

It has also failed to eradicate the inconsistencies seen in penalties handed out.

In response, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took to social media during the week to state that he was “considering” changes to the controversial stance.

“Conceptually, yes [it’s a good thing],” said Russell when asked about Ben Sulayem’s comment.

“But obviously we want to see these things put into action, rather than saying, ‘we’re considering things’.

“We all consider a lot of things.

“We’re clear, we want changes, and once they are implemented, then we’ll comment on it.

“But, for the time being, it’s being considered, so the words don’t mean anything until the change has been made.”

Russell is chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GDPA).

A largely symbolic group without any official power or influence, the GPDA represents the wishes of the 20 drivers currently on the F1 grid.

The body published an open letter to Ben Sulayem via social media last November in which it criticised the FIA president.

“There is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car or a driving situation,” the GPDA statement said.

“We urge the FIA president to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.”

That statement came after Ben Sulayem equated undesirable behaviour to rap music.

“We’re not rappers, you know,” he told Autosport in an interview last September.

“They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”

Since publishing its statement, Russell said the GPDA had not discussed the matter further despite Appendix B’s introduction in January.

“Collectively, we’ve not spoken any further since the open letter that was sent out,” Russell said.

“Whether that [post] is the response, I’m not too sure.

“It would be great if changes were made and the drivers were at least heard and I think that’s just in the best interest for the sport and ensuring that some common sense is applied to these situations.

“All of us, we can comment on it when we see the action being taken, rather than just the consideration.”