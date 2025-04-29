In January, the FIA introduced a controversial new document into the International Sporting Code (ISC).

The ISC lays the foundation for motorsport, on top of which category-specific regulations are developed.

This year’s iteration included the addition of Appendix B, a matrix of suggested penalties for a raft of ISC Articles that largely deal with misconduct (including swearing).

The FIA argued it was designed to highlight the need for social accountability while creating greater consistency among punishments.

Many saw it as an overreach by the governing body, and it was met with immediate backlash by competitors, pundits, the media, and fans.

It has also led to unwanted outcomes, such as Max Verstappen being unwilling to discuss a critical element of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for fear of being penalised (initially financially, but the potential for a lengthy ban also exists).

Further, there has been continued inconsistency in the application of the ISC, with a number of vulgarities uttered in official sessions going unpunished while Carlos Sainz was heavily fined for being late to the national anthem ceremony in Japan as he received medical treatment.

In the face of the ongoing backlash, the FIA president has at least acknowledged the need for review, implying that he’s open to relaxing the current official stance.

“Following constructive feedback received from many drivers competing in the seven FIA championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B,” he wrote on social media.

“As a former rally driver, I better understand what the drivers have told me.

“Appendix B is a key part of the International Sporting Code and is central to helping us ensure that our sport is accessible to all families.

“Humans make the rules and humans can improve them.

“This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and it is the beating heart of what we do at the FIA.”