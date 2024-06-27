Stroll is the son of the team's billionaire owner, Lawrence, meaning his position was never in doubt prior to his confirmation.

No duration has been announced beyond the new agreement being for “2025 and beyond”.

That ensures Aston Martin will head into the next generation of regulations, beginning in 2026 at which point the team become Honda's factory power unit operation, with an unchanged line-up of Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

It also puts paid, at least for now, to suggestions that Yuki Tsunoda could find his way to the Silverstone squad for 2026 as part of the Honda deal.

“I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond,” the Canadian said of his new deal.

“It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to.”

Team principal Mike Krack added: “We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin Aramco.

“He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

“The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions.”

Stroll has been the subject of criticism owing to the fact his father is a significant shareholder in the team and his relative lack of performance to Alonso.

He was heavily out-performed by the Spaniard last season, and this year has scored 17 points to Alonso's 41.

Aston Martin is the fourth team to have confirmed its full line-up for 2025, while Haas remains the only team yet to announce either of its drivers for next season.

Earlier today, Alpine confirmed Pierre Gasly will remain in Enstone after signing a new ‘multi-year' deal.