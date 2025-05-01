The Triple Eight co-owner has given the strongest hint yet that the Supercars powerhouse is lining up an outright attack on the race with the GT3 Mustang.

Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook declared the appearance of its GT3 racer in the Aussie endurance classic is only a matter of time after car availability kept it out of the 2025 contest.

A Bathurst 12 Hour campaign would mark a spectacular beginning to Triple Eight’s new Ford era, which will see it become the Blue Oval’s Supercars homologation team.

Quinn, though, has also flagged a Toyota GT4 entry at Bathurst next year as part of his Tony Quinn Foundation program designed to help young Kiwi drivers.

“I think next year we’ll run the GT3 Mustang in the 12 Hour, I think they’ve committed to that, and the GT4 Supra,” Quinn told Speedcafe.

“We’ll run some young Kiwis because Toyota are a good partner for us in New Zealand. [We’ll put them in GT4] because to put young kids into GT3 is proper danger.

“The whole plan there is to go to the Dubai 24 Hour in ’28 and try and have a crack at that, because we actually won it in 2008, and I want to go back 20 years later and do it again.

“But I won’t be driving, I’ll be instructing!”

Quinn campaigns a Toyota Supra GT4 in the Monochrome GT4 Australia series through his own Keltic Racing operation.

He’ll be joined for this weekend’s second round in Sydney by 20-year-old Kiwi Hugo Allan, who recently won the 2024/25 NZ Toyota GR86 Series.

The Tony Quinn Foundation supports a host of young Kiwis, including in the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania and Toyota GR86 classes.

The Dubai 24 Hour is part of the 24H Series promoted by Dutch body Creventic and currently runs to a multi-class format headlined by GT3 machines.

Quinn won the race in 2008 aboard a VIP Petfoods Porsche alongside son Karl Quinn, Craig Baird and Jonathon Webb.