A statement from the team has confirmed Aston Martin Lagonda’s intent to sell its stake in the Silverstone-based F1 team as part of a broader restructuring of the automaker’s shareholdings.

Investment bank Raine Group was commissioned to find a buyer for Aston Martin Lagonda’s minority stake in the F1 operation, thought to be 16.7 percent.

According to a team statement, “Raine will work closely with AMF1’s commercial chief Jeff Slack to secure a strategic investor who can add long-term value to the team and the brand.”

As part of the transaction, a lengthy new licensing agreement has been struck between the F1 operation and the road car businesses.

That will see the ex-Jordan team continue to be known as Aston Martin for the long term, despite the evaporation of its formal links.

The proposed investment documents further detailed the move.

“Since November 2023, Aston Martin has held a minority investment in AMR GP through the exercise of its primary warrant options and subscribing for reward shares it was entitled to under the initial sponsorship term,” it explained. “In 2024, Aston Martin extended its long-term sponsorship agreement, enabling the Group to recognise its secondary warrants in AMR GP. “Benefiting from the growing success and popularity of Formula One®, alongside this long-term sponsorship agreement, the Group now proposes to sell its existing shares and the shares issuable on exercise of its secondary warrants, with a view to realising a premium to the c. £74 million combined book value of these investments.”

All going to plan, the transaction will see Stroll (through Yew Tree investments) up his interest in the road car business to around 33 percent (and increase of seven percent at a value of AUD $108.6 million) and bolster its balance sheets by a total of almost AUD $268 million when coupled with the sale of its F1 interest.

“These moves demonstrate that Aston Martin’s place on the Formula 1 grid is as secure as ever,” said Stroll.

“AML recently re-committed to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with AMF1, confirming that the legendary Aston Martin brand and its British racing green colours will compete in Formula 1 for decades to come.”

Stroll was part of a consortium that acquired the assets of the Force India team after Sergio Perez had placed it into administration in 2018.

The Mexican’s move saved hundreds of jobs as Stroll rebranded the operation Racing Point, before taking on the Aston Martin name for 2021.

Since then, significant money has been invested in an expansive new facility at its Silverstone base.

That includes a new wind tunnel, which has only recently come online, and a raft of new staff – Adrian Newey chief among them.

It finished fifth in the constructors’ championship last season and finds itself seventh after the opening two rounds of 2025.