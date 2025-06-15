The four-time world champion branded ongoing scrutiny of the matter “childish” in a tit-for-tat post-qualifying press conference.

Verstappen, who qualified second behind Russell after the Mercedes driver edged him out for pole at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, showed visible frustration when questioned about his 11 penalty points.

The Red Bull racer is just one point shy of an automatic race ban.

“I don’t need to hear it again. It’s really pissing me off,” Verstappen said.

“I mean, you were speaking about it on Thursday. It’s such a waste of time. It’s very childish.

“So, that’s why I also don’t want to say too much because it’s really annoying, this world that we live in.”

Russell, who secured his sixth career pole position in Montreal, responded in a lighter tone when asked about the possibility of a wheel-to-wheel battle into Turn 1, offering a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“We’re mates, so it’s all good,” he said post-qualifying. “I’ve got a few more points on my licence to play with. So, yeah, let’s see.”

The response, given to former world champion Jacques Villeneuve on the main straight after qualifying, drew an audible response from the crowd, with Russell laughing it off as he left the interview.

Another former World Champion, Damon Hill, expressed enthusiasm about the comments on X, saying they added an extra layer of excitement ahead of the race tomorrow.

“Lovely cheeky comments from George Russell on driver penalty points,” Hill said. “Didn’t mention any names but of course he meant Max Verstappen and these two have history. Going to be an interesting corner 1!”

It will be the first time Verstappen and Russell line up together on the front row in 2025 and comes only two weeks after their clash at the Spanish Grand Prix.