Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position for the first time in his Ferrari career.
The surprise result sees the seven-time champ head Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri for the 19-lap Chinese GP Sprint.
Jack Doohan will start 16th for Alpine while Liam Lawson had another tough session to start 20th and last.
|1. Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)
|2. Max Verstappen
(Red Bull – Honda)
|3. Oscar Piastri
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|4. Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)
|5. George Russell
(Mercedes)
|6. Lando Norris
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|7. Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)
|8. Yuki Tsunoda
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|9. Alex Albon
(Williams – Mercedes)
|10. Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|11. Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|12. Oliver Bearman
(Haas – Ferrari)
|13. Carlos Sainz
(Williams – Mercedes)
|14. Gabriel Bortoleto
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|15. Isack Hadjar
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|16. Jack Doohan
(Alpine – Renault)
|17. Pierre Gasly
(Alpine – Renault)
|18. Esteban Ocon
(Haas – Ferrari)
|19. Nico Hulkenberg
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|20. Liam Lawson
(Red Bull – Honda)