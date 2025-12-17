The initiative, announced by the Daniel Ricciardo Series (DRS), will see the ex-Formula 1 driver directly involved in choosing two standout competitors who will be put forward for the scholarship assessment in October 2026.

The two selected DRS drivers will join other shortlisted candidates at the assessment in a comprehensive evaluation on and off the track, with the overall winner earning a fully funded race season in the 2027 Ginetta Junior Championship.

Ricciardo said the opportunity was designed to reward talent and give young drivers a genuine taste of what comes next beyond karting.

“Some news for 2026 is we’re going to be selecting, and by we, I also mean me, two drivers between the ages of 14 and 17 for the Ginetta Junior Scholarship,” Ricciardo said in a video released on the DRS Instagram page.

“So that’s pretty exciting to get the chance to drive a race car and experience that.”

The Ginetta Junior Scholarship is one of the most sought-after opportunities in junior motorsport, with the overall winner earning a fully funded race season.

The prize includes car use, entries, tyres, fuel, insurance and team support, offering an unrivalled launchpad into the Ginetta Junior Championship and British GT support package.

Recently crowned Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris is among the graduates of the programme.

The assessment process will place a strong emphasis on driving ability, alongside fitness, race craft and media skills, reflecting the demands of modern professional motorsport.

Driving performance carries the greatest weighting, but competitors are also judged on their ability to learn, communicate and present themselves under pressure.

Ricciardo also underlined that the Daniel Ricciardo Series remains focused on enjoyment and accessibility, while still providing a platform for those with ambitions to progress further.

“And if any of you just want to race karts and experience what it’s like to go wheel to wheel, that is more than what we’re about, but also for starting your racing career, it’s all there for you,” he said.

Launched in 2019, the Daniel Ricciardo Series was created to develop young drivers on merit in identical machinery, with an emphasis on close racing and affordability.

Ricciardo’s involvement will also include attending selected DRS events in 2026.

“I will also be at some races next year, look forward to seeing you,” Ricciardo added.