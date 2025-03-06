Ahead of Melbourne’s crown jewel motorsport extravaganza, Ricciardo has made two major announcements.

His brand Enchanté has expanded its range of wines with a new rosé to his DR3 collection as part of a collaboration with South Australian vineyard St Hugo.

The bottle features a 3D chrome rose (pictured below) inspired by Ricciardo’s own tattoo.

“My friends and I would say ‘enchanté’ instead of cheers just to sound sophisticated,” Ricciardo explained.

“The reality of doing this now, over a glass of Enchanté Rosé, my latest wine in partnership with St Hugo, blows my mind.

“I’m happy to say that the future is looking rosé and I am living my best Enchanté life.”

Enchanté Rosé will be available at Dan Murphy’s nationwide and a dedicated stand at the Australian Grand Prix.

Dan Murphy’s is no stranger to collaborations with Ricciardo, having previously transformed a Sydney store into a Dan Ricciardo’s in Alexandria.

This year, its South Melbourne store will become Dan Murphé as part of the partnership. The store will mark the occasion with a series of onsite giveaways.

“We’re all about bringing the most exciting and innovative wine experiences to our customers,” said Agi Pfeiffer-Smith, Dan Murphy’s managing director.

“Partnering with St Hugo and DR3 Wines for Daniel’s launch of Enchanté Rosé is a real podium moment for us as it brings the fun, flair and a bit of cheekiness to the table.”

Fans of Ricciardo’s clothing line will also have their first chance to buy the threads in Australia.

A new range of Australian-inspired “home grown” garments are set to be sold at a pop-up store in South Yarra.

From March 12 to March 16, a store will be set up at 565 Chapel St.

In an Instagram post, Ricciardo teased a series of garments, one which appears to take inspiration from the 1985 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide.

“So much of my career is spent living away from home,” said Ricciardo.

“To bring, now, the brand to Australia makes me happy to give home an opportunity to see it, to feel it, and to enjoy it.

“A lot of the little nods in some of the designs very much taps into that ‘90s Australian kid.”