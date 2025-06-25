The 21-year-old Swede, currently competing in his rookie Formula 2 campaign with Hitech TGR, is a long-time member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

He made his F1 weekend debut earlier this season in FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where he also took over Leclerc’s car.

He also participated in a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) session in Barcelona in January — his first experience behind the wheel of F1 machinery.

In a post to its social media channels, Ferrari confirmed the news, writing: “A big moment in red. Dino Beganovic will get back behind the wheel of Charles’ car for FP1 in Spielberg.”

Beganovic has shown flashes of speed in F2 this year, including a sprint race podium in Bahrain and a feature race podium at Imola, where he started from pole position. He currently sits 10th in the drivers’ standings heading into Austria.

The Swedish driver is also a Formula Regional European champion and a two-time race winner in Formula 3, having won the feature race in Melbourne and the sprint race in Belgium last season with Prema Racing.

His FP1 outing is part of Ferrari’s compliance with the FIA’s mandate requiring teams to run rookie drivers in at least two practice sessions per car in 2025. Under the rules, a rookie is defined as a driver with fewer than two Formula 1 race starts.

Beganovic won’t be the only F2 driver in action during FP1 in Austria, with McLaren confirming that Irish teenager Alex Dunne will take over Lando Norris’ MCL39 for the session.