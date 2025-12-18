The 36-year-old has been largely out of the spotlight since a sudden end to his F1 career when he was dropped by Racing Bulls in September of 2024.

Ricciardo signed an ambassador deal with Ford 12 months later that is focused around its Raptor models, which it markets via off-road motorsport events.

While Ricciardo stressed in the Ford ambassador announcement that his “racing days are behind me”, the Raptor link could lead to a return to action on dirt.

Ricciardo attended last month’s Raptor Rally festival in Arizona, where he strapped into the passenger seat of a Raptor T1+ prototype used at events such as the Dakar Rally.

Ford involvement in off-road racing through Raptor models also includes events such as Mexico’s Baja 1000 and Australia’s Finke Desert Race.

“The itch for Baja is there, but I’ve got a lot to learn,” Ricciardo said in a Ford Q&A at the Raptor Rally.

“A few more of these events, and then ask me next year, and we’ll see where I’m at!”

Global Ford Racing boss Mark Rushbrook told the KTM Summer Grill that any competition plans with Ricciardo are “to be decided”.

“Honestly, right now, he has so much passion for off-road and for Ford Raptors,” said Rushbrook.

“He bought a Ford Raptor long before we ever had a relationship with him that he’s kept in Los Angeles.

“When we first met him and he first came to Dearborn when we announced a relationship in 2023, he just wanted to drive Raptors.

“And then when he was out of the seat in Formula 1, and we talked about, well, what is your passion? We knew it was Raptors and it was a match that he wanted to do more there with us.

“So we had him at Raptor Rally a couple months ago, we’ve had him doing a lot of other off-road stuff around F1 Las Vegas, and he’s enjoying that so much.

“We’re enjoying that time with him, and the benefit that we get from that.

“I guess, TBD, what we’ll see in the future. At this point, I can say there is no plan for competition, but you never know what the future holds.”

As for the prospect of Ricciardo taking on the Northern Territory’s Finke event, Rushbrook smiled: “That might be fun, that might be fun.”

Ford’s relationship with Ricciardo began through its association with Red Bull Racing, with which the Blue Oval we officially re-enter F1 in 2026.

Ricciardo was Red Bull Racing’s third driver when that deal was announced and drove a Gen2 Mustang Supercar at Ford HQ in Michigan as part of the tie-up.

While Supercars has chased Ricciardo to race in its series, there has been no suggestion of serious interest from the eight-time Grand Prix winner.