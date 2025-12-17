The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed its new engine will be revealed in Tokyo on January 20, 2026, with the event livestreamed globally on YouTube in both English and Japanese.

Honda president and CEO Toshihiro Mibe, Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll and Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali will all attend.

While team and car launches are now a staple of the pre-season build-up, a dedicated power unit reveal is highly unusual, underlining the significance of the 2026 regulation overhaul and Honda’s renewed commitment to the championship.

The new rules introduce a dramatic shift to a near 50/50 split between internal combustion and electrical power, alongside sustainable fuels.

The announcement follows Honda recently becoming the first manufacturer to tease its 2026 project publicly by releasing a short clip of the sound of its new power unit, offering an early hint of what fans can expect from the next-generation engines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda Racing F1 (@hondaracingf1)

In an official statement, Honda said: “This is the Japanese marque’s first power unit under the dramatically reformed regulations which sees 50 percent internal combustion power and 50 percent electric power.

“At this event, we will share the aspirations of Honda and Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team as we take on the challenge of competing in F1, the pinnacle of motorsport.

“We will also explain the new regulations and reveal our new power unit for the upcoming season.”

Honda’s partnership with Aston Martin was announced in 2023 to align with the 2026 reset, following the conclusion of its long association with Red Bull.

After formally withdrawing at the end of 2021, Honda has remained involved in a reduced role, but 2026 marks its return as a full works manufacturer.

The Tokyo launch will come several weeks before Aston Martin unveils its 2026 car, the AMR26, on February 9.

The Silverstone-based team is aiming to capitalise on the regulation change after finishing seventh in the constructors’ standings this season, and will head into the new era with Adrian Newey taking over as team principal, while Andy Cowell moves into the role of chief strategy officer.

Honda has framed the project as the start of a long-term push to return to the front of the grid.

“2026 marks the start of Honda’s new era in F1, having first entered in 1964,” the company added.

“Since then, Honda has established itself as one of the most successful power unit manufacturers in the sport’s history.”

Honda president Koji Watanabe has also emphasised the scale of the challenge and the ambition behind the partnership.

“I’m confident we’re going to deal well with these challenges,” he said.

“Honda has been accumulating experience in F1 since 1964, and we’re confident that, working together with Aston Martin Aramco as one team, we can be very competitive in F1’s new era.”