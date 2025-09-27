With seven rounds remaining, Verstappen has reignited his title charge following back-to-back wins, closing the gap to Piastri to just 69 points.

The 1997 world champion believes McLaren must prioritise one driver if they are to mount a serious challenge.

“The difficult thing for Norris is that, if Verstappen gets closer and closer, the team has to start favouring Piastri,” Villeneuve told OLBG.

“He then has to become the number one. Above all, we are then talking about a title fight between two different teams.

“It promises to be a tough battle, since we are talking about the best driver in the world.”

Verstappen’s resurgence has placed added pressure on both McLaren drivers.

Norris, in particular, has struggled to make the most of opportunities, such as when Piastri crashed out in Azerbaijan, allowing Verstappen to claw back momentum.

“Norris is in a predicament,” Villeneuve said.

“Max’s victory in Azerbaijan really put him back in the title race, and he is not someone who succumbs under pressure.

“In fact, Verstappen will actually add to the pressure for both McLaren drivers.”

Villeneuve said the Dutchman now leads the chase rather than the pack, a position that suits him perfectly.

“He is on McLaren’s heels, knows exactly where they are and where he needs to go,” he said.

“That makes it easy. But when you’re ahead, you can’t see what’s happening behind you. Sometimes you are tempted to look back, but you can’t afford to.”

The Canadian also praised Red Bull’s turnaround since introducing its new floor in Monza, which has given Verstappen the edge in recent races.

“Red Bull has turned the tide and is delivering great performances under pressure,” he added.

“They are real fighters. Last year McLaren showed that they are not that yet, and that is recognised internally.”