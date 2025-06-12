The Canadian was a late withdrawal from the Spanish Grand Prix, with the team announcing just hours after he qualified 14th that he would not take part due to intense pain in his hand and wrist, believed to be related to a cycling injury he suffered in 2023.

Despite speculation that he wouldn’t be fit in time for this weekend, the team has announced he will drive alongside Fernando Alonso.

Stroll said he was excited to be back racing in front of his home crowd.

“I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend,” he said.

“I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd.

“I’m feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare.

“Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend.”

The 26-year-old has a solid record at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, having scored his first-ever F1 points there during his rookie season in 2017 and finishing in the points in each of the last four races at the venue.

Aston Martin had said it would explore all options if Stroll wasn’t able to race this weekend, with reserve drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne both on standby, despite them both racing in Le Mans this weekend.