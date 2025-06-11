A fortnight has passed since the second triple-header of the 2025 F1 season, as Formula 1 returns this weekend to the popular Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada.
The race is always a highlight on the calendar, with the 4.361km circuit offering drivers a fast, low-downforce challenge that is often ranked among their favourite tracks.
Oscar Piastri will be hoping to join Sir Jack Brabham, Alan Jones and Daniel Ricciardo on the list of Australian winners in Canada, with the Melbourne driver arriving in Montreal off the back of his Spanish Grand Prix victory last time out in Barcelona.
Piastri leads his McLaren teammate Lando Norris by ten points in the Drivers’ Championship, with Max Verstappen a further 39 points behind in third.
Verstappen arrives in Montreal at risk of a race ban following his clash with George Russell in Barcelona, with the reigning World Champion now just one penalty point away from an automatic suspension.
However, the Dutchman heads into this weekend as the in-form driver at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, having won the last three editions of the Canadian Grand Prix.
When is the Canadian Grand Prix?
The Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve takes place on June 14-16 (AEST).
What time does the Canadian Grand Prix start?
The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix will start at 4am AEST on Monday June 16. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Canadian Grand Prix?
It looks likely to be a dry weekend for the 2025 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. It will be slightly cloudy on the Friday, but it looks like the weekend will be filled with sunny and mild conditions.
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in Australia
The Canadian Grand Prix will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the Canadian Grand Prix in Australia?
The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
Canadian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)
Saturday, June 14
Practice 1: 3:00am-5:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Practice 2: 6:30am-8:28am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, June 15
Practice 3: 2:15am-4:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 5:55am-7:05am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Monday, June 16
Build-up: 2:30am-3:55am AEST
Race 3:55am-6:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix. Sky Sport 3 will air action across all three days.
Can I live stream the Canadian Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
Canadian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)
Saturday, June 14
Practice 1: 5:00am-7:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Practice 2: 8:30am-10:25am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, June 15
Practice 3: 4:15am-6:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Qualifying: 7:30am-10:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Monday, June 16
Build-up: 4:30am-5:55am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Race 5:55am-8:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix schedule
|Friday, 13 June
|Duration
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Practice Session
|30 minutes
|10:00
|0:00
|23:30
|22:00
|2:00
|F1 Academy
|Practice Session
|40 minutes
|11:05
|1:05
|0:35
|23:05
|3:05
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 1
|60 minutes
|13:30
|3:30
|3:00
|1:30
|5:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Practice Session
|30 minutes
|15:00
|5:00
|4:30
|3:00
|7:00
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 2
|60 minutes
|17:00
|7:00
|6:30
|5:00
|9:00
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying
|30 minutes
|18:30
|8:30
|8:00
|6:30
|10:30
|Saturday, 14 June
|F1 Academy
|First Race (TBC Laps or 30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|9:15
|23:15
|22:45
|21:15
|1:15
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Qualifying
|30 minutes
|10:25
|0:25
|23:55
|22:25
|2:25
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 3
|60 minutes
|12:30
|2:30
|2:00
|0:30
|4:30
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (TBC Laps or 30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|14:50
|4:50
|4:20
|2:50
|6:50
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|60 minutes
|16:00
|6:00
|5:30
|4:00
|8:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Race (40 Mins)
|40 minutes
|18:00
|8:00
|7:30
|6:00
|10:00
|Sunday, 15 June
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Race (40 Mins)
|40 minutes
|9:25
|23:25
|22:55
|21:25
|1:25
|F1 Academy
|Third Race (TBC Laps or 30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|10:55
|0:55
|0:25
|22:55
|2:55
|Formula 1
|Grand Prix (70 laps or 120 minutes)
|120 minutes
|14:00
|4:00
|3:30
|2:00
|6:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Spanish GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|5
|4
|186
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|2
|176
|10
|10
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|3
|137
|49
|39
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|111
|75
|26
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|94
|92
|17
|6
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|71
|115
|23
|7
|44
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|48
|138
|23
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|42
|144
|6
|9
|27
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|21
|165
|21
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|20
|166
|1
|11
|87
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|0
|16
|170
|4
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|14
|172
|2
|13
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|12
|174
|2
|14
|55
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|11
|175
|1
|15
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|10
|176
|1
|15
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|6
|180
|4
|17
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|4
|182
|2
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|2
|184
|2
|18
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|0
|186
|2
|18
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|186
|0
|18
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|186
|0
