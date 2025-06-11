A fortnight has passed since the second triple-header of the 2025 F1 season, as Formula 1 returns this weekend to the popular Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada.

The race is always a highlight on the calendar, with the 4.361km circuit offering drivers a fast, low-downforce challenge that is often ranked among their favourite tracks.

Oscar Piastri will be hoping to join Sir Jack Brabham, Alan Jones and Daniel Ricciardo on the list of Australian winners in Canada, with the Melbourne driver arriving in Montreal off the back of his Spanish Grand Prix victory last time out in Barcelona.

Piastri leads his McLaren teammate Lando Norris by ten points in the Drivers’ Championship, with Max Verstappen a further 39 points behind in third.

Verstappen arrives in Montreal at risk of a race ban following his clash with George Russell in Barcelona, with the reigning World Champion now just one penalty point away from an automatic suspension.

However, the Dutchman heads into this weekend as the in-form driver at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, having won the last three editions of the Canadian Grand Prix.

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve takes place on June 14-16 (AEST).

What time does the Canadian Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix will start at 4am AEST on Monday June 16. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Canadian Grand Prix?

It looks likely to be a dry weekend for the 2025 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. It will be slightly cloudy on the Friday, but it looks like the weekend will be filled with sunny and mild conditions.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in Australia

The Canadian Grand Prix will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Canadian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Canadian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Saturday, June 14

Practice 1: 3:00am-5:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 6:30am-8:28am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, June 15

Practice 3: 2:15am-4:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 5:55am-7:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Monday, June 16

Build-up: 2:30am-3:55am AEST

Race 3:55am-6:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix. Sky Sport 3 will air action across all three days.

Can I live stream the Canadian Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Canadian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Saturday, June 14

Practice 1: 5:00am-7:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 2: 8:30am-10:25am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, June 15

Practice 3: 4:15am-6:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 7:30am-10:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, June 16

Build-up: 4:30am-5:55am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race 5:55am-8:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 13 June Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ Porsche Carrera Cup North America Practice Session 30 minutes 10:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 F1 Academy Practice Session 40 minutes 11:05 1:05 0:35 23:05 3:05 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 13:30 3:30 3:00 1:30 5:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session 30 minutes 15:00 5:00 4:30 3:00 7:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 17:00 7:00 6:30 5:00 9:00 F1 Academy Qualifying 30 minutes 18:30 8:30 8:00 6:30 10:30 Saturday, 14 June F1 Academy First Race (TBC Laps or 30 Mins) 30 minutes 9:15 23:15 22:45 21:15 1:15 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying 30 minutes 10:25 0:25 23:55 22:25 2:25 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 12:30 2:30 2:00 0:30 4:30 F1 Academy Second Race (TBC Laps or 30 Mins) 30 minutes 14:50 4:50 4:20 2:50 6:50 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 6:00 5:30 4:00 8:00 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 Mins) 40 minutes 18:00 8:00 7:30 6:00 10:00 Sunday, 15 June Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 Mins) 40 minutes 9:25 23:25 22:55 21:25 1:25 F1 Academy Third Race (TBC Laps or 30 Mins) 30 minutes 10:55 0:55 0:25 22:55 2:55 Formula 1 Grand Prix (70 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 14:00 4:00 3:30 2:00 6:00

