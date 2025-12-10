Norris’ first single-seater championship triumph outside of Great Britain came in New Zealand, winning the then-known Toyota Racing Series in 2016.

That year, he beat Force India junior Jehan Daruvala to the championship. New Zealand’s Brendon Leitch was third.

Norris won six races that season, culminating in taking out the New Zealand Grand Prix – one of only two grands prix officially recognised by the FIA outside of Formula 1.

His Toyota Racing Series win was the first of three major titles that year, as Norris went on to win two Formula Renault gongs in Europe.

What’s now known as the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy has long run with the slogan ‘Finding New Zealand’s Next World Champion’ – and now it has one.

Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol was part of Norris’ winning effort in 2016.

“After a massive 2025 F1 championship that saw a three-way fight right down to the wire by Lando, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, it’s a great honour to be able to say one of our graduates is the Formula 1 world champion,” said Caillol.

“And for us, that is mission accomplished. Well, part one at least.”

With Norris among its alumni, Caillol is keen for New Zealand’s premier single-seater series to achieve its ultimate goal of producing a home-grown Formula 1 champion.

New Zealand’s only Formula 1 champion remains Denny Hulme, who won the 1967 title for Brabham.

The little island nation of five million has produced just a handful of Formula 1 drivers. Its most successful trio remains Hulme, Bruce McLaren, and Chris Amon.

Only Brendon Hartley and Liam Lawson have made it to the top in the 21st century.

“Part two of the story, of course, is for our championship to produce New Zealand’s next world champion, and in Formula 1 that has been a very long time indeed,” said Caillol.

“When Denny Hulme won the title, for Australian Jack Brabham’s eponymous team, it was 1967.

“There have been New Zealand racers in F1 since of course, from Bruce McLaren, Howden Ganley and Chris Amon to Mike Thackwell and more recently Brendon Hartley.

“Right now, it’s another former Toyota Racing Series champion, Liam himself, who holds the best chance of fulfilling part two of the mission – to be New Zealand’s next world champion.

“And while we enjoy watching him compete at the highest level and strive for the top of the mountain, we’ll continue to provide one of the best junior formula championships in the world where the very best rising stars of the single-seater world can make a giant stride towards a seat in Formula 1.

“We may well have a future F1 champion after our 2026 championship which begins in a month, and who knows, that F1 champion could be a Kiwi.”

Lando Norris’ road to Formula 1

2015 – MSA Championship winner

2016 – Toyota Racing Series winner

2016 – Formula Renault Eurocup winner

2016 – Formula Renault Northern European Cup winner

2017 – FIA European Formula 3 Championship winner

2018 – FIA Formula 2 Championship runner-up