Two Italian newspapers questioned Vasseur’s leadership following Ferrari’s struggles in Spain, casting doubt over his future at the helm of the Scuderia.

But speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion shut the rumours down quickly, making it clear he has no time for the noise surrounding Vasseur.

“It’s definitely not nice to hear that there are stories like that out there,” Hamilton said. “I love working with Fred.

“Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and I got the opportunity to be here – for which I’m forever grateful.

“We’re in this together. We’re working hard in the background. Things aren’t perfect. But as I said, I’m here to work with the team and with Fred.

“I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top, and so that’s that.”

“There’s no question where my head’s at and what I’m working towards achieving with this team.”

Hamilton also took the opportunity to firmly reaffirm his long-term commitment to Ferrari, shutting down additional rumours about both his future with the team and in F1.

“I literally only just started here with Ferrari,” he explained. “I’m here for several years, and I’m here for the long haul.

“There’s no question where my head’s at and what I’m working towards achieving with this team. So, there’s zero doubts. Please stop making stuff up.”

The 40-year-old faced renewed speculation about his future in the sport following his candid remarks after finishing sixth at the recent Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton described the race as “the worst I’ve experienced balance-wise” in post-race interviews, even questioning whether the issues were due to his own performance rather than the car.

However, it has since been revealed that both he and teammate Charles Leclerc struggled with a technical problem that hampered their performance from the middle of the race onward, and Hamilton is hopeful the issue has now been resolved ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“We both had issues that were hindering us massively from halfway through the race already,” he explained.

“I didn’t know whether or not we had that problem, but I said on the radio that it was the worst-feeling car I’d ever had – and it truly was with that issue.

“At the end of the race, I was like, ‘jeez, I’ve never experienced something this bad for such a prolonged time through a race’.

“It wasn’t until after the TV interviews I got back to the engineers and we found out there was an issue.

“It was a bit of a relief to hear that because I didn’t feel so terrible afterwards.”