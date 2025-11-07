The New Zealander has praised the governing body’s handling of the situation, describing it as a “miscommunication,” as he turns his attention to a vital weekend in Sao Paulo that could help secure his Formula 1 future.

The Racing Bulls driver was left shaken after narrowly avoiding two marshals crossing the circuit at Turn 1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as he re-joined from a pit stop during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Lawson immediately reported over team radio that he “could have killed them,” describing the situation as “unacceptable” after the race.

The FIA launched an investigation into how the marshals ended up on track, later clarifying that instructions for them to retrieve debris had been rescinded just before Lawson exited the pits.

However, a separate statement from Mexico’s motorsport federation, OMDAI, controversially blamed Lawson for not slowing sufficiently under yellow flags — despite the FIA’s own findings clearing him of wrongdoing.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Lawson revealed that the governing body privately apologised to him after the race.

“I had a talk with them, and I appreciated that a lot,” he said.

“I do understand we’re in a sport with a huge amount of variables, and these things, as much as they can’t happen again and they shouldn’t happen, there’s always a possibility of something like this.

“Obviously, what’s most important is that the actions taken now are to prevent it.”

Lawson said he was “very surprised” by OMDAI’s premature statement but stopped short of criticising the organisation directly.

“I think the FIA statement was very clear and very accurate as well,” he explained.

“It was obviously checked into everything that led to that happening, to the fact that they got caught out there, and then everything I did in the car to obviously slow down and avoid them and take a completely different line than what I’ve taken through the entire weekend.”

The 23-year-old added that, from his understanding, the near-miss was caused by a breakdown in communication.

“They were released onto the track and then recalled back, but, for whatever reason, they didn’t get that message, or they’d already left or something like that,” he said.

“I was more concerned about the fact that these two guys were running across the track in front of me.

“In that moment, I had no idea what direction they were going to run.

“I tried to basically do as few direction changes as possible, so that they didn’t get spooked and change direction.

“So, at the time, that was really what I was thinking about. Anyway, we had a very damaged car, and it didn’t make a difference to our race.”

Now, Lawson’s attention turns to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix — a Sprint weekend he believes could prove pivotal in his fight to stay on the grid.

With four drivers vying for three Red Bull-owned seats, the Kiwi knows his performances in Sao Paulo could be crucial for 2026.

“We’re all aware that decisions are coming towards the end of the year, but the message to us has always been the same: it is to perform,” Lawson said.

“That’s what I’m trying to do, and that is what is going to determine next year.”

Having shown strong pace at Interlagos last season — qualifying a then career best fifth and finishing ninth after strategy setbacks — Lawson sees this as an opportunity to reset after the Mexico chaos.

“We had a reasonably strong car over most of the year; we had a strong car in Mexico, but I didn’t get to race,” he said.

“The potential has been there every weekend; we just need to try and execute a good weekend.

“We have an opportunity this weekend with the Sprint, so there are two sessions where we can try and get some points, and that is the target.”