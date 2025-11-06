Formula 1 heads to Sao Paulo this weekend for Round 21 of the season, with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen all battling hard for the drivers’ championship.

The 4.309km Interlagos circuit hosts the 52nd running of the Brazilian Grand Prix, with only 10 of the previous 51 races held elsewhere.

The undulating layout and the iconic Senna S combine with changeable weather — rain is forecast for Friday and Saturday — while Safety Cars are a regular feature, with a 52 percent chance of deployment.

Just 44 percent of winners here have started from pole, and last year Max Verstappen pulled off one of the greatest modern drives in F1 from 17th.

Verstappen arrives in strong form, having won the last two Brazilian races and claiming three victories overall — matching Lewis Hamilton for the most of the current grid.

Red Bull and Mercedes have dominated the last six editions, while McLaren and Ferrari still hold the all-time win records with 12 and 11 respectively.

This is the penultimate sprint weekend of 2025, with Brazil the only circuit to have hosted a sprint every year since 2021. Last year Norris won the sprint after McLaren ordered Piastri to move over in the championship fight.

At the top of the standings, Norris leads for the first time since Bahrain, a single point ahead of Piastri after his dominant Mexico win, with Verstappen 35 points behind. Piastri will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his manager Mark Webber, the only Australian to win in Brazil.

Sao Paulo itself adds colour to the weekend — it’s the largest city in Brazil, the Americas and the southern hemisphere, home to 23 million people, the most helipads in the world, the biggest Japanese population outside Japan, and a love of pizza that sees around one million pies eaten daily.

With championship stakes high, sprint points up for grabs, and rain a real possibility, the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix promises thrilling racing and plenty of drama from one of F1’s most iconic circuits.

When is the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos takes place on November 7-9.

What time does the Sao Paulo Sprint start?

The Sprint at the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix will start at 1am AEDT on Sunday, November 9. Scroll down for more time zones.

What time does the Sao Paulo Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix will start at 4am AEDT on Monday, November 10. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

As is often the case in Sao Paulo, there is a chance for some changeable weather, with early forecasts predicting possible rain on both Friday and Saturday, while Sunday looks to be clear.

How to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Australia

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Australia?

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Saturday, November 8

Practice 1: 1:00am-3:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sprint Qualifying: 5:26am-6:10am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, November 9

Sprint Race: 1:26am-2:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 4:55am-6:05am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Monday, November 10

Build-up: 2:30am-3:55am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 3:55am-6:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Sky Sport 1 will air action on Saturday morning, Sky Sport 3 on Sunday morning while Sky Sport 2 will air the action on Monday morning.

Can I live stream the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Saturday, November 8

Practice 1: 3:00am-5:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sprint Qualifying: 7:00am-9:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, November 9

Sprint Race: 2:00am-4:30am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 6:00am-9:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, November 10

Build-up: 4:30am-5:55am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 5:55am-8:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 7 November Duration Local AEDT AEST ACDT ACST AWST NZ F4 Brazilian Championship Practice Session 40 minutes 9:05 23:05 22:05 22:35 21:35 20:05 1:05 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 11:30 1:30 0:30 1:00 0:00 22:30 3:30 Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil Qualifying Session 30 minutes 13:00 3:00 2:00 2:30 1:30 0:00 5:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Qualifying Session 30 minutes 14:00 4:00 3:00 3:30 2:30 1:00 6:00 Formula 1 Sprint Qualifying 44 minutes 15:30 5:30 4:30 5:00 4:00 2:30 7:30 F4 Brazilian Championship Qualifying Session 20 minutes 17:00 7:00 6:00 6:30 5:30 4:00 9:00 Saturday, 8 November F4 Brazilian Championship First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 9:25 23:25 22:25 22:55 21:55 20:25 1:25 Formula 1 Sprint (24 Laps or 60 Mins) 60 minutes 11:00 1:00 0:00 0:30 23:30 22:00 3:00 Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 12:30 2:30 1:30 2:00 1:00 23:30 4:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 13:35 3:35 2:35 3:05 2:05 0:35 5:35 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 15:00 5:00 4:00 4:30 3:30 2:00 7:00 F4 Brazilian Championship Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 16:35 6:35 5:35 6:05 5:05 3:35 8:35 Sunday, 9 November F4 Brazilian Championship Third Race (18 Mins +1 Lap) 18 minutes 9:20 23:20 22:20 22:50 21:50 20:20 1:20 Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 10:10 0:10 23:10 23:40 22:40 21:10 2:10 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 11:10 1:10 0:10 0:40 23:40 22:10 3:10 Formula 1 Grand Prix (71 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 14:00 4:00 3:00 3:30 2:30 1:00 6:00

