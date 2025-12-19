Just days after learning he will remain on the grid next season, Lawson sits down to discuss a year he describes as intense but ultimately rewarding. Seven points finishes and a strong second half of the season have underlined his progress, with the New Zealander pointing to key car changes around Austria that helped unlock greater consistency.

Lawson also opens up on what it meant to receive the final confirmation directly from team boss Alan Permane, the satisfaction of delivering results when it mattered, and how he balances pride in his achievements with a clear focus on continuing to improve.

With the current regulations coming to an end, the 23-year-old gives his take on what he will miss most about the current generation of cars, his early impressions of the vastly different 2026 machinery, and why the team’s immediate focus remains on finishing the season strongly.

Away from the track, Lawson reflects on becoming one of New Zealand’s highest-scoring F1 drivers, the support from home fans, and the global impact of Kiwi racers — before turning to Christmas plans, family time, and even the prospect of a dirt track race with Shane van Gisbergen over the off-season.