The four-time world champion confirmed last month that he will remain with Red Bull through the 2026 season, but admitted the idea of driving in red has not been ruled out.

“They have two drivers contracted for next year, so there is no discussion anyway,” Verstappen said when asked about a possible switch. “Now, is there a chance? Yes, there are a lot of chances in life for any kind of decision.

“Of course, at the moment that is not on the horizon, but who knows?

“I don’t even know how long I’m driving in Formula 1, so there are still a lot of unknowns for me.”

While Verstappen emphasised that sentiment and history alone would not dictate such a decision, he acknowledged Ferrari’s pull as the sport’s most iconic team.

“I think Ferrari is a massive brand,” he said. “All the drivers, they see and they picture themselves there, ‘I would like to drive for Ferrari.’

“But I think that’s also where the mistake comes, just to drive for Ferrari.

“If I would ever want to go there, I don’t go there just to drive for Ferrari, I go there because I see the opportunity to win.

“And if you win with Ferrari, that’s even better.

“And that’s I think where you shouldn’t let yourself get guided just because of the emotions and passion of a brand, you need to go there because you feel that is the right place to go.”

Ferrari last won a drivers’ championship in 2007 and a consturctors’ championship in 2008 and has Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc contracted at least until the end of 2026.

That leaves Verstappen’s longer-term options open, with Mercedes also having courted him this season before his latest Red Bull commitment.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has repeatedly underlined his admiration for the Dutchman and admitted talks between the two had taken place.

“It is my obligation as a team principal here to explore what a four-time world champion is going to do in the future and what his situation is,” Wolff said last month.

“Any driver out there will say that Max, as it stands, is probably the best. That’s not a secret. And every team needs to go for the best driver.”