The reigning four-time world champion has been at the centre of intense paddock gossip throughout the year, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff openly admitting to holding talks with Verstappen about a potential switch.

Those rumours gathered momentum following instability within Red Bull’s leadership, culminating in the recent sacking of long-time team principal Christian Horner and the appointment of Laurent Mekies ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

However, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen put an end to the speculation.

“The thing is, people are waffling so much throughout the whole season while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking,” Verstappen said.

“That’s me, and I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around – and actually, that should be the same for everyone.

“Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama but for me it’s always been quite clear and also for next year.

“I’m discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change next year so that means I’m also staying with the team for next year and if my boat is next to Toto’s then the boat is next to Toto’s.

“You can have a personal relationship with someone even if you don’t have a working relationship with someone.

“I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours, and for me it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.”

Verstappen’s long-term contract with Red Bull runs through to the end of 2028.

It’s believed a performance clause would have allowed him to explore a move elsewhere if he had dropped outside the top four in the standings by the summer break — a scenario that is now mathematically impossible.

Earlier this week, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko stated that Verstappen would be staying, calling the idea of a move for a regulatory reset “nonsensical.”

The Dutchman’s comments in Hungary mark the first time he has publicly confirmed he will remain with the team in 2026.

Red Bull’s leadership change has added to the uncertainty surrounding the team’s future direction, but Verstappen spoke positively about Mekies’ early influence.

“We discuss about a lot of things to be honest,” he said. “He’s very friendly, he’s very open, very motivated, very driven.

“That’s of course what you want to see from a boss and I like it. It’s a nice atmosphere that he is creating and I’m very excited for the future, what we can do together.

“Of course, for this year the amount of influence with the car is difficult. You jump in the middle of the season but of course for the future, you have a lot more say and influence on that. He’s asking, for me at least, the right questions and ideas. I like it.”

Verstappen sits third in the Drivers’ Championship behind both McLaren drivers heading into this weekend’s race in Hungary.