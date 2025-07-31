After a historic weekend at Spa, Formula 1 shifts gears to the tight and twisty Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix — the 14th round of the 2025 season and the final race before the mid-season summer break.

Located just outside Budapest, the Hungaroring has been a fixture on the calendar since 1986 and remains one of the most technically demanding circuits in F1. Often dubbed “Monaco without the walls,” its narrow layout and limited overtaking opportunities make qualifying crucial, though a win from pole is far from guaranteed.

Oscar Piastri returns to the scene of his first-ever F1 victory last year, riding high after a record-breaking win in Belgium that saw him surpass Sir Jack Brabham and Alan Jones for most wins in a season by an Australian driver. A seventh victory this weekend would put him level with McLaren legends like Prost, Senna and Raikkonen for second most wins in a single year for the team, as well as equalling his manager Mark Webber for third most wins by an Aussie in F1.

Lando Norris will be looking to bounce back after a tough outing at Spa, as the McLaren teammates continue their fierce intra-team title battle that has defined much of the 2025 campaign.

Eyes will also be on Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who’s still chasing his first podium with the Scuderia. The Hungaroring has been a happy hunting ground for the seven-time world champion in the past — his eight wins here remain an all-time record.

The track itself has undergone several upgrades this year, with new asphalt laid on the main straight, pit lane, and grid area. The changes are expected to improve grip and reduce bumps, though the full impact won’t be known until cars hit the track.

With momentum on the line and the summer break looming, the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix shapes as an important weekend in the championship race.

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring takes place on August 1-3 (AEST).

What time does the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST on Sunday, August 3. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Early indicators show a possible chance of rain on Sunday, with 69 percent chance of rain in Budapest. A thunderstorm is possible on Saturday morning, with Friday looking to be mostly sunny. Temperatures look set to be in the high 20s.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in Australia

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Hungarian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, August 1

Practice 1: 9:00pm-10:58pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, August 2

Practice 2: 12:35am-2:15am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, August 3

Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 10:55pm-1:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Sky Sport 3 will air action on Friday & Saturday, with Sky Sport 1 showing the action on Sunday.

Can I live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Hungarian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, August 1

Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, August 2

Practice 2: 2:40am-4:15am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, August 3

Qualifying: 1:15am-4:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, August 4

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 1 August Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 45 minutes 9:55 17:55 17:25 15:55 19:55 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 11:05 19:05 18:35 17:05 21:05 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 13:30 21:30 21:00 19:30 23:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:55 23:55 23:25 21:55 1:55 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 17:00 1:00 0:30 23:00 3:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 18:25 2:25 1:55 0:25 4:25 Saturday, 2 August FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 10:05 18:05 17:35 16:05 20:05 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 30 minutes 11:20 19:20 18:50 17:20 21:20 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 12:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 14:15 22:15 21:45 20:15 0:15 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 Sunday, 3 August FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (24 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 8:30 16:30 16:00 14:30 18:30 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (37 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 10:00 18:00 17:30 16:00 20:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (16 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 11:45 19:45 19:15 17:45 21:45 Formula 1 Grand Prix (70 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00

