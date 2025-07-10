The 48-year-old Frenchman, who had been heading Red Bull’s sister outfit Racing Bulls since the start of 2024, now finds himself at the helm of one of the most powerful teams in Formula 1.

His promotion to the top job comes after more than two decades in the sport, during which he’s built a reputation as a methodical, technically minded operator who has steadily climbed the ranks, often outside the spotlight.

Born in Tours, France, Mekies studied mechanical engineering at the prestigious ESTACA in Paris before completing a master’s degree in automotive engineering at Loughborough University in the UK. He began his motorsport career in Formula 3 with Asiatech in 2000, before stepping into Formula 1 the following year with Arrows, initially working on engine performance.

His most formative spell came at Minardi, where he joined in 2003 as a race engineer. When Red Bull purchased and rebranded the team as Toro Rosso in 2006, Mekies remained and quickly rose to chief engineer, overseeing six departments focused on maximising performance. His work was pivotal to the team’s early success — including Sebastian Vettel’s shock win at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

After nearly a decade in Faenza, Mekies stepped away from team duties in 2014 to join the FIA. As Safety Director and later Deputy Race Director, he played a central role in shaping race procedures and safety policy across all FIA championships. His behind-the-scenes leadership earned respect across the paddock, particularly in high-pressure situations.

In 2018, Ferrari brought him back to the pit wall, first as Sporting Director and later Racing Director. He oversaw race operations and trackside performance during a turbulent period for the Scuderia, which came close to title contention in 2018 and 2019 but ultimately fell short.

Mekies stayed in Maranello until mid-2023 before returning to Faenza to replace long-serving boss Franz Tost as team principal of what would become Racing Bulls.

Over the past year, he led the team through a sweeping overhaul, overseeing a full rebrand, technical restructuring and gradual improvements in form. His calm demeanour and deep knowledge of Red Bull’s broader operations made him a logical choice to take over from Horner.

Now, Mekies inherits the pressure of guiding Red Bull Racing through one of its most volatile moments in years. The team faces renewed threats from McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes, persistent speculation over Max Verstappen’s future, and major 2026 regulation changes on the horizon. He will also reunite with Yuki Tsunoda, who transferred from Racing Bulls to Red Bull after only two races in 2025 — a move that could offer some immediate stability.

In a statement following his appointment, Mekies called his time at Racing Bulls a privilege and paid tribute to the team.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter [Bayer],” he said. “It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people.

“The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan [Permane] is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

It’s a typically restrained message from a figure known more for structure than spectacle. But Mekies now steps into one of the highest-pressure roles in Formula 1 — tasked with steadying a shaken juggernaut and proving he’s not just a safe choice, but the right one to lead Red Bull into its next chapter.