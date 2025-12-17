Trackside footage from a soggy circuit in the south of Portugal showed a Mercedes on track in Verstappen.com Racing colours.

According to Endurance Info, there were two Mercedes-AMG GT3 race cars dressed in Red Bull schemes.

Verstappen was one of the drivers alongside factory Mercedes-AMG driver Jules Gounon.

Videos posted to social media showed one car carrying his iconic #33 number. Verstappen was also on track in a Ferrari 296 GT3.

Per that report, Verstappen.com Racing is poised to switch manufacturers in GT World Challenge Europe.

It’s the fifth different manufacturer the Verstappen.com team has run with, after affiliations with Audi, Porsche, Ferrari, and Aston Martin in various competitive and non-competitive settings.

The team set to run the Mercedes program is 2 Seas Motorsport, the same squad that operated the Aston Martin effort in this year’s GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

That was spearheaded by Harry King, Chris Lulham, and Thierry Vermeulen.

There remains a question mark over Verstappen’s racing plans beyond Formula 1.

The Dutchman is known to harbour ambitions to race in the Nurburgring 24.

Earlier this year, he competed with Ferrari team Emil Frey Racing, winning a round of the Nürburgring Endurance Championship (NLS).

“It’s my passion to take part in GT3 races like this too,” said Verstappen prior to his NLS debut.

“I can hardly wait. I am enthusiastic about racing, even outside of Formula 1. Every lap on the Nordschleife is a very special experience.

“The atmosphere is also really good and there are lots of endurance racing fans there.

“It is my hobby to drive in categories other than Formula 1. My dream is to compete in the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring Nordschleife one day.”