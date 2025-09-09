Just a week after winning the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the four-time world champion is set to take part in the seventh and eighth rounds of the NLS (Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie) across Saturday and Sunday in the Eifel Mountains.

The outing fulfils a long-held ambition for Verstappen, who has spoken of racing at the Nordschleife for years.

Before he can line up in the four-hour races, Verstappen must first complete the required steps to obtain a DMSB Permit Nordschleife, the license mandated by the German Motor Sport Federation.

That means attending a classroom session on Friday before sitting an exam – a process that applies to all competitors regardless of experience or reputation.

Norbert Haug, former Mercedes motorsport boss, questioned the necessity of such requirements, calling it “ridiculous that Max Verstappen has to prove a Nordschleife permit in order to be eligible to race there. I suggest introducing a rule that waives this requirement once a driver has four world titles.”

Assuming he clears the initial hurdle, Verstappen is expected to start out in a Porsche Cayman GT4 CS entered by Lionspeed to collect the laps required for his entry-level B Permit.

That could allow him to move swiftly towards the A Permit, opening the door to racing in the top NLS category.

According to reports in Germany, Verstappen’s target is to race the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3, which could happen as soon as Sunday depending on how quickly the paperwork progresses.

The Red Bull logos will still be present, though this outing is being supported by Red Bull GmbH in Austria rather than the F1 team.

For Verstappen, the chance to broaden his racing horizons was one of the freedoms he sought in extending his commitment to the Red Bull stable.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko welcomed the venture, insisting he had no concerns over the risks involved.

“At a time when our Formula 1 car wasn’t running properly, he was there with great enthusiasm. It was an important distraction for his well-being,” Marko said.

Verstappen’s participation will also provide a new benchmark after his unofficial lap record set at the Nordschleife earlier this year sparked debate over Balance of Performance. This time he will face established NLS regulars in equal conditions.

Unlike his previous appearances in demonstration runs, Verstappen will compete under his own name – another requirement of the official DMSB rules.