Under the deal, Verstappen Racing will field a 2 Seas Motorsport-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 in GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS.

The announcement comes a week after the four-time F1 champion was spotted testing one of the GT3 cars at Estoril in Portugal.

“We are delighted that Verstappen Racing has chosen to field a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe,” said Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing.

“With 2 Seas Motorsport, the project is supported by a highly experienced team that has already achieved numerous successes and championship titles with our car.

“Accordingly, we are very pleased about this extremely ambitious and promising project, as well as about another high-calibre entry in both the Sprint and Endurance programmes of the GT World Challenge Europe.”

The car will race in the five-round Sprint Cup with Chris Lulham and Daniel Juncadella. The pair will be joined by Jules Gounon in the five-part Endurance Cup.

Juncadella and Gounon are new additions to the team, replacing Harry King and Thierry Vermeulen.

“It is really exciting to continue racing in the GT World Challenge Europe, now with a new teammate and new car,” said Lulham.

“I have learned and experienced a lot in my first year of GT3 racing, and it’s an unbelievable opportunity to now be able to work with such professionals as Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Daniel. I can’t wait to get started.”

The 2026 GT World Challenge Europe season begins at Paul Ricard on April 11-12.