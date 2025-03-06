Set to run under the Verstappen.com Racing banner, the Dutch driver has picked sim racing star Chris Lulham to lead the team.

Lulham will race an Emil Frey Racing-run Ferrari 296 GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup alongside Thierry Vermeulen.

Emil Frey Racing will also campaign Vermeulen in DTM with a Ferrari.

Concurrent to the Sprint Cup program, Lulham and Vermeulen will be joined by Harry King in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in the Gold class.

The trio will share an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo run by the 2 Seas Motorsport.

“We go racing all together, partnering with professional support teams in challenging championships,” said Verstappen.

“Of course, there is still a lot to learn to maximise our performance with the cars and drivers.

“The goal is to be competitive and fight in the top of the field. It is great that we now make it happen for a sim racer to take it up against established racing drivers.

“I am very excited for the year ahead.”

Verstappen said the opportunity to promote a sim racing star to real-world racing was a long-held ambition.

“It has always been my dream to support young drivers and for a while now, I have been trying to create the possibility of a sim driver to progress to real-world racing,” he said.

“With Chris Lulham, now being promoted from Team Redline sim racing to our GT3 Sprint and Endurance Racing, teaming up with Thierry Vermeulen, who has been competing for Verstappen.com Racing for a few years now, we take it to the next step.”

Lulham detailed the transition from sim racing to real-world racing and the physical challenges it presents.

“The experience is very different with so many people at a racetrack working to support you,” he said.

“In a simulator, you are by yourself, focusing on your own performance. It feels fantastic to have such a big team supporting you.

“Driving a real car is physical, not super comparable in terms of the experience, but the technique is very similar. The main difference is, of course, the G-forces.

“The things I have learned with Team Redline over the past four years, we apply the same at the real racetrack. That for me has made the step very smooth. I would say it’s come very naturally.”

“Max has been working side-by-side with Thierry and myself, developing and setting up the car. Both are very friendly with me and very cooperative and supportive.

“I couldn’t have asked for anyone better. I am really thankful for the opportunities via Verstappen.com Racing.”

To continue Verstappen’s ambition, the F1 star has established Verstappen.com Racing Pro Simulation – a professional training centre for drivers.

The facility features two 180-degree simulator domes, one for formula cars (F4 to F1) and one for GT racing.

“With advanced data analysis, realistic simulation, and expert coaching, professional drivers prepare for race weekends, test days, and new racing categories,” a statement read.

“Supported by Verstappen.com Racing under the guidance of Atze Kerkhof, it sets a new standard in professional simulator training.”