Following a huge upgrade list in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, there are far fewer new bits for China this weekend.

Of the leading contenders, only McLaren has new components according to a list provided by the FIA.

It’s a subtle change for the squad that won in Australia, a rear brake duct winglet aimed at improving airflow around the rear wheel.

Further back, Racing Bulls has two components, namely a front and beam wing, while Williams too has a beam wing.

Sauber completes the quartet with new bits with a revised engine cover this weekend.

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Corner Performance -Flow Conditioning New Rear Brake Duct Winglet The new Rear Brake Duct Winglet improves local flow physics in interaction with floor and tyre, resulting in an overall gain in aerodynamic performance.

Racing Bulls

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range Additional FW gurney options available For circuits with higher aero balance requirements, adding gurneys to the front wing increases the front wing load generated at a given flap angle. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Two-element beam wing with greater camber &

incidence. Raising the trailing edge of the beam wing and using a two-element configuration increases the overall load generated by the rear wing assembly

but with some additional drag, making it suitable at some higher-downforce circuits.

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Beam

Wing Circuit specific –

Drag Level A new main beam wing is available this weekend. It is a larger span version of the wing raced in Melbourne.

There is also an optional forward lower wing that can

accompany this main beam wing. The new beam wing options, which have a larger area than the previous version simply generate more load and drag from rear wing assembly. This gives an efficient increase in load at medium-high downforce circuits.

Sauber