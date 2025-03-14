Charles Leclerc has left Ferrari on top at the end of the opening day of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Australian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris weren’t far back for McLaren with Yuki Tsunoda a surprise fourth.
There were no laps for Oliver Bearman however, the Haas driver forced to sit the session out following his Free Practice 1 crash.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|Best
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|31
|1:16.439s
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|29
|0.124s
|1:16.563s
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|29
|0.141s
|1:16.580s
|4
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|28
|0.345s
|1:16.784s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|30
|0.420s
|1:16.859s
|6
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|29
|0.580s
|1:17.019s
|7
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|21
|0.624s
|1:17.063s
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|23
|0.722s
|1:17.161s
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|27
|0.840s
|1:17.279s
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|29
|0.843s
|1:17.282s
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|29
|0.863s
|1:17.302s
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|27
|0.863s
|1:17.302s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|26
|0.891s
|1:17.330s
|14
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|29
|0.955s
|1:17.394s
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|29
|1.054s
|1:17.493s
|16
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|30
|1.195s
|1:17.634s
|17
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull – Honda
|29
|1.201s
|1:17.640s
|18
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|28
|1.408s
|1:17.847s
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|30
|1.595s
|1:18.034s
|20
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari