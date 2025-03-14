Charles Leclerc has left Ferrari on top at the end of the opening day of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Australian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris weren’t far back for McLaren with Yuki Tsunoda a surprise fourth.

There were no laps for Oliver Bearman however, the Haas driver forced to sit the session out following his Free Practice 1 crash.

