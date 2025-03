Lando Norris stole pole from Oscar Piastri to make for an all-McLaren front row for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Oliver Bearman’s tough weekend continued as he failed to set a time, while Liam Lawson was also an early casualty after two mistakes during Qualifying 1.

Jack Doohan comfortably pressed to Qualifying 2 where his session ended, the Australian 14th fastest.

Featured Videos

Max Verstappen will start third for tomorrow’s race while Yuki Tsunoda impressed for Racing Bulls to qualifying fifth.